The school has received the accolade in recognition of its inclusive and welcoming attitude towards refugees and asylum seekers.

Students and staff have worked hard to make their school a diverse and welcoming environment - with more than 40 different languages spoken in the school, children translate messages to parents, use a 'Young Interpreters' buddy system to welcome new pupils in their home language, demonstrate school routines and create multi-lingual resources.

"We are delighted to be recognised as a School of Sanctuary," headteacher Joanne Cueto said. "We are committed to ensuring that everyone is welcome at Maindee Primary School and our whole school culture of love, care and belonging is central to our work."

The School of Sanctuary Award is a national network of more than 380 schools, with one common aim of supporting asylum seekers and refugees by raising awareness of the realities of the asylum system, challenging misconceptions and aiding social cohesion.

Maindee Primary received the award from Newport City Council leader Jane Mudd at an assembly, along with other guests and community members.

Newport East MP Jessica Morden (third from left) with councillors (L-R) Farzina Hussain, Deb Davies and leader Jane Mudd at Maindee Primary School. (Image: Maindee Primary School)

The school said its focus on positive change and inclusivity is year-round, with staff creating a school Peace Plan which forms the basis of their curriculum work and includes learning about different cultures and religions.

This is not the first time Maindee Primary has been celebrated for its support of disadvantaged groups. In February, it was one of the 16 Newport schools which donated clothes and essential items to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The school said teachers Miss Bruce and Miss Parcell were responsible for coordinating the work across the school, while Mrs Firat worked with the group of Young Interpreters.

Maindee Primary School is awarded School of Sanctuary status. (Image: Maindee Primary School)

"We ensure our children and families feel safe, happy and valued with everything that we do,” Miss Parcell said of the school's ethos. “It’s heartwarming to be recognised for all of the hard work the staff, children, families and community put in. Our school is like a family and we couldn’t be prouder”.

Maindee Primary being recognised as a School of Sanctuary is part of a shared effort across the city of Newport to be recognised as a City of Sanctuary. Following on from the accreditation, the school said it was committed to their values of “Equity, Excellence and Excitement”, and aim to maintain and strengthen a culture of welcome and inclusion throughout the school and wider community.