In November 2021 Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) identified a number of serious concerns at Ebbw Vale's Hillview Hospital.

Owners Elysium Healthcare, which took over the hospital in September, is changing it from providing mental health services to women and girls aged between 13-18, to an adults service.

The process of moving current patients out of the facility was due to be completed in March - however, a number are still there.

A spokesperson for Elysium Healthcare said: “We continue to work with our partners and stakeholders to transition the final group of patients from the hospital to services as close to home as possible.

“Hillview remains a much-needed mental health hospital for Wales and we will move to provide a new service for adults from Wales. The new provision will be agreed in consultation with NHS Wales and its key stakeholders.”

Outside Ebbw Vale's Hillview Hospital (Image: Google)

In February a spokesperson for Elysium Healthcare said they aimed to transition patients “within their own regions where possible and “fully accept the findings of Healthcare Inspectorate Wales.”

Speaking to the Argus in January, chief executive of HIW, Alun Jones said it was ‘concerning that there has not been enough progress on several key areas.’

What HIW recommended should be improved:

Therapeutic activities often get cancelled at short notice. The service must ensure activities go ahead as scheduled;

Communication by the hospital to family members and carers in relation to the care and wellbeing of the young people could be improved;

A review of the visiting arrangements in operation at the hospital should take place to ensure it appropriately meets the needs of the young people and family members and carers.

Chief executive of HIW, Alun Jones, said: “Whilst there have been improvements in the service since we last inspected, it is concerning that there has not been enough progress on several key areas.

“This requires urgent attention as the safety of the young people being treated in this hospital is paramount.

“We will continue to engage with the service to ensure progress against our findings.”