According to The Mirror, Dr Azad Eyrumlu, of private dental firm Banning Dental Group, said that a persistent dry mouth can often be a sign of something that is not quite right somewhere in your body.

However, the symptom is not always something to be worried about, as most people can have a dry mouth due to dehydration, medication side effects, snoring at night and anxiety.

Regular sips of water throughout the day can help prevent a dry mouth, the NHS says (Image: Canva)

Dr Eyrumlu said: “A dry mouth can be a sign something’s not right elsewhere. This can manifest itself with symptoms such as a sticky feeling in the mouth, a dry or sore throat, difficulty chewing or swallowing or even bad breath.

“Certain health conditions such as a stroke, diabetes or Alzheimer’s disease can show themselves in this way, while these symptoms can also be an indicator of an autoimmune disorder such as HIV or Sjogren’s syndrome.”

5 causes of a dry mouth to be aware of

Diabetes

Stroke

HIV

Alzheimer's Disease

Sjogren’s syndrome

Dr Eyrumlu continued to say: “When you visit a dentist, we don’t just look out for your oral health.

“We are trained in how to spot certain wider problems with your general health, too.

“It’s vital to keep a close eye on your own health and if you do notice persistent symptoms of a dry mouth then you must highlight this with your GP.”

How to help hydrate a dry mouth

According to the NHS website, there are plenty of ways to help ease a dry mouth, such as:

drink plenty of cold water – take regular sips during the day and keep some water by your bed at night

suck on ice cubes or ice lollies

sip on cold unsweetened drinks

chew sugar-free gum or suck on sugar-free sweets

use lip balm if your lips are also dry

brush your teeth twice a day and use alcohol-free mouthwash – you're more likely to get tooth decay if you have a dry mouth

You can visit the NHS website to find out more information on how you can manage a persistent dry mouth, along with advice on what not to do and when to see a pharmacist.