Ian Crosby opened Chepstow Records and the adjacent Tortoise Shop around 16 months ago.

"Most people wouldn’t have dreamt of taking on the shops in that climate," he said.

Mr Crosby has "been in the pet trade for years".

While he was setting up the tortoise shop he noticed the vacant store next door.

"Why not stick some records in there?" he said.

"They’re enjoying a revival after all."

He explained that he had opened his first record shop in Penarth when he was 17.

Neither shop, he said, was liable for commercial rates.

However, despite this, business had been hard.

"Recently it’s been a struggle," he said.

"It’s a tremendous responsibility, particularly regarding live animals such as tortoises.

"I don’t live in Chepstow myself and when you’re making very little turnover you question whether it’s sensible to continue.

"I’m working seven days a week. Why? That’s what I’m asking myself."

While "some lovely people have supported us" and leave positive feedback, Mr Crosby said that this did not come as often as negative feedback.

"Nobody had ever seen a tortoise shop on the high street before," he said.

"People are very quick to give negative feedback, to the detriment of the business.

"There also just isn’t the turnover there. It’s partly the result of the situation on social media.

"I’m very sad to be in this position."

Mr Crosby had had plans to open a store in Torquay following the closure of his Chepstow enterprises.

However, he said that due to the current state of the town's businesses, he would "put a pin in" that idea for now.