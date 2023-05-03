POLICE have appealed for help to find a teenage girl who has not been seen since yesterday, Tuesday.
Gracie, who is 13, was last seen in the Merthyr Tydfil area on May 2.
She is described as 5ft 4ins tall, with a slim build and curly light hair.
When she was last seen she was wearing black leggings, a white hoodie, a black puffer coat and grey sliders.
Information can be reported to police on 101, quoting 2300141615.
