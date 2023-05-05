Vida Greaux, 65, has been volunteering for more than 12 years - the last five of which she has served as chairwoman of Gwent Police’s Independent Advisory Group (IAG) and has been vocal in her drive to embed an anti-racism culture within Gwent Police.

Ms Greaux, who is also a volunteer with the British Transport Police, is one of around 30 volunteers from Wales and 500 nationally to have been recognised for their contribution and crowned a Coronation Champion.

This is a real acknowledgement of being valued and gives me a sense of pride and achievement to know my volunteering has made a difference to others,” said Ms Greaux.

“I enjoy volunteering, as I feel I am contributing – ‘giving something back’. Over the years, volunteering and my role as ‘critical friend’ has provided me with the opportunity to gain a better understanding and insight of policing and the ability to express the views of unheard voices.

Vida Greaux has been crowned a coronation champion (Image: Royal Voluntary Service)

“Volunteering has also boosted my self-confidence and sense of accomplishment.

“I’m really excited to attend the concert. It will be a wonderful life experience.”

A callout was made to the nation to nominate their volunteer horoes - and almost 5,000 nominations were made for individuals aged 14 up to 103.

Ms Greaux stood out from the crowd and impressed judges with her passion to use her voice for those under-serviced and for her compassionate leadership in bringing volunteers together to improve policing for the communities of Gwent.

The 500 Coronation Champions, including Ms Greaux, have been invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations. They will also receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by the King and Queen Consort.

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward.

“Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 Champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended.

“Each of our Coronation Champions displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”

