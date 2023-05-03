Mums Kylie Jones and Chelsey Colwill said their young sons were standing outside in Graig-y-Rhacca when a dog, which they believe to be a pitbull-type breed, "attacked them".

Ms Jones' seven-year-old son Connor needed to have stitches in his leg after the alleged attack, and has been left traumatised by the incident.

He and his friend Rory, aged five, were outside when the dog "pounced on them", said Rory's mum Ms Colwill, who had to intervene to separate the animal from the boys.

"He latched onto Connor by the hip," she added. "It was awful. The motherly instinct in me just kicked in - something took over me."

Injuries to Rory (left) and Connor. (Image: Chelsey Colwill (left)/Kylie Jones)

Ms Colwill, who has lived in Graig-y-Rhacca all her life and has never known a similar incident to happen, said the dog initially "wouldn't let go" but she was then able to "drag" the boys indoors.

"They're both so shaken up," she said of the young friends. "Any time they [now] see a dog they're wary of it."

Ms Jones said: "Luckily my friend [Ms Colwill] was there or my son would have been a goner."

Chelsey Colwill and son Rory (left) and Kylie Jones with son Connor. (Image: Chelsey Colwill (left)/Kylie Jones)

Connor has been left "in pain and scared" after the incident, and is afraid to go near other dogs.

"It's hurting me, seeing him in pain," she added.

The Argus understands the dog involved in the incident has been put down.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called at approximately 4.25pm on Monday, May 1 to a report of a dog attack in a house in the Graig-y-Rhacca area.

"A boy suffered minor injuries.

"The dog has been seized by officers.

"No-one else was injured."

Caerphilly area rocked by series of dog attacks

The incident is the latest dog attack to rock the Caerphilly area, and comes two days after a five-month-old baby was reportedly attacked in the Penyrheol area.

The neighbourhood is also where 10-year-old Jack Lis was killed by a dog in 2021 and where 83-year-old Shirley Patrick was attacked last December.

She later died in hospital of her injuries.

And last week the Community Council of Penyrheol, Trecenydd and Energlyn launched an initiative last week to deal with dog attacks.

Gwent Police continues to work to address local concerns around dangerous dogs, and has urged anyone with information which could help officers, or with concerns regarding a dog's breed or behaviour, to contact the force by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers to report information anonymously on 0800 555 111.