A NEWPORT woman who was born on the same day as a Royal milestone, will celebrate her birthday on the same day King Charles III is crowned.
Georgina Watkins was born on May 6, 1935 - the day of the silver jubilee of King George V.
More than 40 years later, she was featured in a spread in the Argus for the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 1977.
And this weekend, Ms Watkins will celebrate her 88th birthday the same day King Charles III is crowned.
Ms Watkins' son Paul said that his mother had been given a commemorative silver cup on the day of her birth.
"Only a few were born on that day," he said.
Georgina Watkins with son Paul and daughter Rachelle Channing
He explained that his mother now suffers from Alzheimer's and "won't remember the day", but "she has seen all the jubilees and Royal weddings down the years".
"She will love it," he said.
