There was some drama going on in a house on the town's Clive Place as a geniune Holby City ambulance was parked outside.

However, fear not, because along with the ambulance came a host of crew and techinicians, and all the mysterious gadgets, gizmos and equipment the TV industry uses to make on-screen magic.

Cast and crew seen stood outside a house as they fimed scenes right here in town.

Yesterday, May 2, we reported that there was warnings of disruptions in Penarth as road signs were put up telling drivers to expect delays from 8am to 4pm.

The signs were positioned along Clive Place, from Albert Road through to Kymin Road and a film base being set up in the car park of Cosmeston Lakes county park.

There were also film set signs pinned up from Cosmeston Lakes all the way to Clive Place (see if you can spot them).