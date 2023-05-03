Kevin Saunders had sent his former partner a text message warning her: “I’m coming for you, you s***.”

His ex-wife replied, “Bring it on!” before the 58-year-old defendant went to her house in Caerphilly on the early evening of Friday, March 17.

Saunders started banging on the front door before the new husband went to answer it, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Rose Glanville said: “When he opened the door he saw that the the defendant had a knife in one hand and a plant pot in the other.

“He threatened to kill him before he threw the plant pot through a glass window into the living room.”

Saunders came into the house but the man managed to push him out but not before he had pulled his ex-wife’s hair.

Miss Glanville said: “The defendant started to strangle him and the victim struggled to breathe.

“A neighbour witnessed what was happening and pulled him off.

“The defendant shouted more racial slurs and said, ‘I’m going to kill you.’”

Saunders’ wife took a bottle of gin and the knife he’d had that were on the floor and called the police.

The defendant was arrested shortly after with the police describing him as “intoxicated and staggering”.

Saunders admitted racially aggravated intentional strangulation, threats to kill, racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, having a bladed article in public, common assault and criminal damage.

He had previous convictions but none that were relevant.

Leila Williams, representing the defendant, said: “These offences were out of character.

“He’s not a violent man by nature and it was not a prolonged attack.

“His behaviour was completely unacceptable but he has never done anything like this before.

“He’s deeply ashamed of his behaviour.”

His lawyer added that her client had suffered problems with alcohol dependency.

The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, told Saunders: “This was disgraceful conduct.

“You used foul racial slurs.

“It was appalling conduct but it took place over a relatively short period of time.”

The defendant, of Mill Close, Energlyn, Caerphilly was jailed for two years but that sentence was suspended for two years.

He was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and must complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Saunders will have to observe a three-month curfew between 7pm and 7am.

The defendant will have to pay £400 compensation and a £187 surcharge.

Saunders was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact both his victim.