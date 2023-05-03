The fire was reported shortly before 7am between Junctions 25 and 24, on the eastbound side of the road.

No injuries were reported, and the emergency services were quickly on the scene to tackle the blaze.

Dramatic CCTV footage captured that work, as well as the ensuing traffic chaos as rush-hour commuters found themselves in queues stretching back through the Brynglas Tunnels and all the way to Junction 30 at Cardiff Gate.

After the burned-out vehicle was removed from the road, workers rushed to carry out emergency repairs to the carriageway, and the M4 was reopened shortly before 11am.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Malpas and Maindee put out the fire.

A spokesperson for highways agency Traffic Wales added: "A big thanks to all emergency services and maintenance workers involved in the vehicle fire this morning.

"We're happy to say no one was injured."