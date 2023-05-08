Phillip Hodgson was born at St Joseph’s and raised on Christchurch Road opposite Beechwood Park, and called Newport “the best place on earth”.

Mr Hodgson last visited Newport briefly in 2004 and before that in 1999. He left the city in 1986 to study in Manchester and now lives in Aurora, Ontario, Canada.

Mr Hodgson said: “Newport is my home, I realise that now after the visit, it is a unique place that will never leave me.

“My fondest memories include going to see County play with my dad and eating Bovril crisps when there, going to St John's Church with my family, walking in Purnell’s Farm (St Julians Woods) and just seeing the wonder of nature.

Phillip Hodgson with wife Nousheh (Image: Phillip Hodgson)

“Going to Newport Market on a Saturday mornings and seeing the amazing energy the place had, especially the upstairs veg stall with the Italian lady who looked 200 years old but was moving like a gazelle.

“My mother taking me to the Cattle market to see cows and one escaping and ramming a Land Rover - I was about five and still remember the excitement, my mum was probably terrified, I thought it was great.

“Going to the Hornblower and TJ’s and experiencing amazing community, having wonderful fish and chips in Vacara’s.”

In his return home Mr Hodgson visited his parents at Christchurch Cemetery and was brought to tears by hearing "so much laughter and people saying good morning.”

Mr Hodgson acknowledged in his heartfelt letter that he forgot Newport after he moved to university and thought the city “had grown old and shabby.”

The Newport man said he will come back one day if the city will take him back.

Phillip Hodgson's heartfelt letter to Newport:

A Love Letter to Newport

Dear Newport,

I wanted to write to thank you. You nurtured me from birth, as you did my parents before me. You offered me education and community, life, experience, dark and light. More importantly though, you taught me how to stand through tough times, how to have the courage to survive and how to rebuild and grow. How to care for each other and help each other when the road gets rocky. I took those lessons and went out into the world and made a difference, as my parents taught me to.

As a child I thought you were the best place in the world, the Market (where I got my first dog, Patch), Beechwood Park where I learnt to climb trees and play football, Newport County at Sommerton Park and St John’s in Maindee, where I learnt to sing.

I went off to university and forgot you a little, as we often do to our first loves. I came back to visit sometimes, and I thought you had grown old and shabby. I am a little sad to say I neglected you, forgot you and moved to other places. Shinier places, louder places, places that told me they were more important and loftier, places where people were suffering with mental health and addiction, and I went to those places and offered my all. I lost you and a little of myself in the process.

I ended up in Canada and have been here for many years, I ignorantly presumed Newport had died like most first loves eventually do. A friend passed away recently and I returned to my heartland, my birth place. I experienced a profoundly beautiful thing. I had assumed a depressing shadowy place, what I found was a vibrant and soulful community growing and learning through its hard times and new times. I had an amazing vegan breakfast, cooked by two lovely and friendly ladies, in the Pot, I walked around the music exhibition at the Library and it brought tears and laughter to my face remembering TJ’s where I worked for a while, I saw the seeds of the new Market and I walked down the main street and heard a man singing classics, people preaching and a community that was like a madly extended family. There was so much laughter and people saying good morning, it brought tears to my eyes.

I must confess, Newport, I was wrong and you were right, all those years ago. You are the best place on earth. I stood at my parents’ grave at Christchurch Cemetery and promised, I would be coming back if you will have me one day.

With a humble heart,

Phil Hodgson