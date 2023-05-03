POLICE are investigating a reported burglary after bikes were taken from a shed in Cwmbran.
The incident happened at some time between 11pm on Tuesday, May 2, and 11am the following day.
Three bikes were taken, including:
- Red and black Giant mountain bike;
- Green and black Apollo electric bike;
- White Claude Butler mountain bike.
"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or DM us, quoting log reference 2300142243," said a spokesperson for Gwent Police.
