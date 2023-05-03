To celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III a Bank Holiday has been put in place for Monday, May 8.

Bank Holidays, more often than not, have an impact on opening hours for stores across the UK.

To make sure you don’t get caught out this weekend, we’ve listed all the opening times for your major supermarkets below.

These are the opening times for stores across Newport this weekend.

UK Bank Holidays 2023

Supermarket opening times in Newport for the King's Coronation Bank Holiday weekend

Aldi

Spytty Road, Newport

Saturday: 8am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 8am-8pm

Unit 2 Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury St, Newport

Asda

Newport Pillgwenlly - Lower Dock Street, Newport

Saturdy: 7am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 7am-8pm

Newport - Pencarn Way, Newport

Saturday: 6am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 6am-8pm

ASDA Living Newport - Newport Retail Park, Newport

Saturday: 8.30am-7pm

Sunday: 10.30am-4.30pm

Monday: 10am-5pm

Tuesday: 8.30am-8pm

Tesco

Newport Extra - Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Casnewydd

Saturday: 6am-10am

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 8am-6pm

Clytha Park Newport Express

Saturday: 7.30am-10pm

Sunday: 7.30am-10pm

Monday: 7.30am-10pm

Cambrian Road Newport Express, Newport

Saturday: 6am-11pm

Sunday: 6am-11pm

Monday: 6am-11pm

Caerleon Road Newport Express

Saturday: 7.30am-10pm

Sunday: 7.30am-10pm

Monday: 7.30am-10pm

Sainsbury's

Albany Street, Newport

Saturday: 7am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 8am-8pm

Newport John Frost Square Local

Saturday: 8am-10pm

Sunday: 8am-10pm

Monday: 8am-10pm

Lidl

Usk Way, Newport

Saturday: 8am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 8am-8pm

Cardiff Road, Newport

Saturday: 8am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 8am-8pm

Morrison's

Orb Drive, Newport

Saturday: 7am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 7am-8pm

Most store opening times will return to normal as of Tuesday, May 9.