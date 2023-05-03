From Aldi and Asda to Tesco and Lidl, stores across Wales are set to be affected by the King's Coronation Bank Holiday this weekend.

To celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III a Bank Holiday has been put in place for Monday, May 8. 

Bank Holidays, more often than not, have an impact on opening hours for stores across the UK.

To make sure you don’t get caught out this weekend, we’ve listed all the opening times for your major supermarkets below.

These are the opening times for stores across Newport this weekend.

UK Bank Holidays 2023

Supermarket opening times in Newport for the King's Coronation Bank Holiday weekend

Aldi

Spytty Road, Newport

  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-8pm

Unit 2 Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury St, Newport

  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-8pm

Asda

Newport Pillgwenlly - Lower Dock Street, Newport

  • Saturdy: 7am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 7am-8pm

Newport - Pencarn Way, Newport

  • Saturday: 6am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 6am-8pm

ASDA Living Newport - Newport Retail Park, Newport

  • Saturday: 8.30am-7pm
  • Sunday: 10.30am-4.30pm
  • Monday: 10am-5pm
  • Tuesday: 8.30am-8pm

Tesco

Newport Extra - Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Casnewydd

  • Saturday: 6am-10am
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-6pm

Clytha Park Newport Express

  • Saturday: 7.30am-10pm
  • Sunday: 7.30am-10pm
  • Monday: 7.30am-10pm

Cambrian Road Newport Express, Newport

  • Saturday: 6am-11pm
  • Sunday: 6am-11pm
  • Monday: 6am-11pm

Caerleon Road Newport Express 

  • Saturday: 7.30am-10pm
  • Sunday: 7.30am-10pm
  • Monday: 7.30am-10pm

Sainsbury's

Albany Street, Newport

  • Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-8pm

Newport John Frost Square Local

  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Sunday: 8am-10pm
  • Monday: 8am-10pm

Lidl

Usk Way, Newport

  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-8pm

Cardiff Road, Newport

  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-8pm

South Wales Argus: Find out the King's Coronation Bank Holiday opening times for stores near you.Find out the King's Coronation Bank Holiday opening times for stores near you. (Image: PA)

Morrison's

Orb Drive, Newport

  • Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 7am-8pm

Most store opening times will return to normal as of Tuesday, May 9.