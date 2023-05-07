Thankfully, for those fans of KFC there are a number of locations in Gwent meaning you are never far from a bargain bucket or chicken tenders.

But when you're heading somewhere to eat it's important to know your food is being prepared in a clean and hygienic environment each restaurant comes a different standard of hygiene.

Earlier in the week the Argus reported that a diner received a shock after he tuck into his KFC-only to find a spider in it.

The spider was found inside the KFC wrap (Image: Luke Hatherall)

The Food Standards Agency rank businesses from zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary - and five – meaning hygiene standards are very good.

The inspections are carried out by the relevant local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

Businesses in Wales are also required to display their hygiene ratings.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;

Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Operating responsibly and making sure the people of Gwent can enjoy delicious fried chicken in squeaky clean coops are our top priorities.

"We’ve got strict processes in place and are committed to consistently improving so that we’re always meeting the Colonel’s high standards.”

53 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport

Food hygiene rating: two.

This KFC came under the spotlight this week after a man found a spider in his meal.

Speaking to the Argus Luke Hatherall said: “That KFC is disgusting in general and shouldn’t be able to stay open.

“The manager didn’t seem to care at all, offered me a refund of course but the way they acted was as if it happens all the time.”

In response KFC said they are “not sure how this happened” and offered Mr Hatherall a refund.

This Newport branch was inspected very recently on February 3, 2023

The food safety officer found that improvement was necessary in the hygienic food handling whilst the management of food safety was given a rating of generally satisfactory.

However, a rating of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

28 East Retail Park, Docks Way, Newport

Food hygiene rating: five.

This branch was last inspected on November 29 2022.

Inspectors awarded the hygienic food handling a rating of very good.

A rating of good was given to the management of food safety and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Leeway, Industrial Estate, Newport

Food hygiene rating: five.

KFC on Leeway (Image: Google maps)

This KFC was inspected on September 7, 2022.

A rating of good was given to the three standards assessed.

Unit 3, General Rees Square, Cwmbran

Food hygiene rating: five

This branch was last inspected on September 14, 2022.

The hygienic food handling and management of food safety were found to be very good.

A rating of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Service station, Pontypool

Food hygiene rating: four.

This KFC service station was awarded a food hygiene rating of four, and was last inspected very recently on March 2, 2023.

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were found to be generally satisfactory whilst the management of food safety was found to be good.

A rating of very good was given to the hygienic food handling.

1 North Court, High Street, Blackwood

Food hygiene rating: five.

Blackwood’s KFC was last inspected on November 1 2022.

A rating of good was given to the three standards assessed.

Cemetery Road, Ebbw Vale

Food hygiene rating: four.

A rating of generally satisfactory was given to the hygienic food handling, while the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were found to be good.

The management of food safety was awarded a rating of very good.

Unit 3c Gallagher Retail Park, Caerphilly

Food hygiene rating: five.

Caerphilly’s KFC was inspected very recently on March 11 2023.

The hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were found to be good.

The management of food safety was awarded a rating of very good.

Unit B, Pontymister Industrial Estate

Food hygiene rating: five.

This branch was last inspected on January 30, 2020.

The management of food safety and hygienic food handling were found to be very good,

Whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were awarded with a rating of good.