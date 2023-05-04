With that in mind, here is a list of all the official street parties taking places across Gwent.

Newport

Lullabyz Nursey, Tregare Street - Friday, May 5 - private event;

Sussex Close, Lliswerry - Saturday, May 6 - 1pm-5pm;

Miller Close, Langstone - Sunday, May 7 - private event;

Beechwood Park - Sunday, May 7 - midday-4pm;

Forge Lane - Rogerstone - Sunday, May 7 - private event.

Monmouthshire

Shirenewton Recreational Hall and Field - Sunday, May 7 - 12.30pm

Magor Square, Magor - Monday, May 8 - 2pm-5pm

Llangattock Allotment - Monday, May 8 - 2pm-6pm.

Torfaen

Rhymney Court, Cwmbran - Thursday, May 4 - 1pm;

Forgeside RFC, Blaenavon - Sunday, May 7 - midday-5pm.

Caerphilly

White Rose Centre, New Tredegar - Friday, May 5 - 5pm;

Community centre in Philipstown - Saturday, May 6 - 2pm;

Waunfawr Park Road, Crosskeys - Sunday, May 7 - private event.

While these are all the events listed on the official Big Lunch website, there are plenty more happening all over Gwent.

Newport City Council papers show 24 road closures will be in effect throughout the city on Sunday, May 7, for coronation festivities.

To find out which roads will be closed, read more here.

Are you holding an event? Send us the details by clicking here.

The coronation and concert will also be screened live in the capital on the day.

The screenings will take place at: