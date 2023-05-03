The black Audi A1 was reportedly taken from an address in Russell Drive, Bettws at around 8.30pm on Saturday, April 29.

The car was later found set alight in the lane connecting Brynglas Road and Yewberry Lane, Newport, at around 11pm the same night.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Anybody with any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact us on 101, or via direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log number 2300138342

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."