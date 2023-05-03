The 11-part series will put a new generation to the test in "the ultimate test of speed and strength," the BBC has said.

Superhuman gladiators will compete alongside a brave set of contenders as the iconic show returns with its classic challenges including the likes of Duel, Hang Tough and The Eliminator.

Speaking about the announcement, Bradley Walsh said: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show.

📢 Presenters, ready? Bradley and Barney Walsh are confirmed as hosts of Gladiators



"I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of GLADIATORS!!! Saturday night family entertainment at its best...ARE YOU READY ?!“

Barney Walsh added: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is GLADIATORS.”

Who created the original Gladiators and when did it end?





The original American Gladiators series was created by Johnny C. Ferraro and Dan Carr and developed by Johnny C. Ferraro.

The British adaptation was broadcast on ITV from October 1992 until January 1, 2000.

Audiences can be the first to experience the power of the new Gladiators by applying for free tickets via the BBC website.

Fans will get more information about the Gladiators reboot including when it will be on TV in due course, the broadcaster has said.