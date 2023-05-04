The postal service shared that from now on when there is no one at home to collect the parcel, the Royal Mail will re-deliver the following day.

It comes as the organisation shared that they are "committed to making sure your parcels reach you hassle-free."

The new system is set to save time so you don't have to go to collection points and will also be free.

Plus, Royal Mail customers will still be able to re-arrange delivery from a more convenient day online.

From today (2 May 2023), if you're not home and your parcels won't fit through the letterbox, or need a signature, posties will automatically redeliver the next working day.



Find out more at: https://t.co/oB6gIBvr7w pic.twitter.com/Lw1LG6zJgo — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) May 2, 2023

What Royal Mail customers need to know about getting their parcels amid shake-up

Parcels will be automatically re-delivered if there is no one at home, it won't fit through the letterbox or it needs a signature.

On the first attempt to deliver a parcel, a card will be posted sharing if it has been left at a neighbour's or in a chosen safe place.

But, there will now also be option sharing if it will be automatically delivered the next working day.

If on the second attempt of delivery and there is no one to collect the parcel, a card will be posted but it will explain to you how it can be rescheduled for a more convenient day, a safe place or if you will need to collect your item.