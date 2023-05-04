THE Royal Mail has shared that the way parcels will be delivered will be changing in a bid to improve service.
The postal service shared that from now on when there is no one at home to collect the parcel, the Royal Mail will re-deliver the following day.
It comes as the organisation shared that they are "committed to making sure your parcels reach you hassle-free."
The new system is set to save time so you don't have to go to collection points and will also be free.
Plus, Royal Mail customers will still be able to re-arrange delivery from a more convenient day online.
From today (2 May 2023), if you're not home and your parcels won't fit through the letterbox, or need a signature, posties will automatically redeliver the next working day.— Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) May 2, 2023
Find out more at: https://t.co/oB6gIBvr7w pic.twitter.com/Lw1LG6zJgo
What Royal Mail customers need to know about getting their parcels amid shake-up
Parcels will be automatically re-delivered if there is no one at home, it won't fit through the letterbox or it needs a signature.
On the first attempt to deliver a parcel, a card will be posted sharing if it has been left at a neighbour's or in a chosen safe place.
But, there will now also be option sharing if it will be automatically delivered the next working day.
If on the second attempt of delivery and there is no one to collect the parcel, a card will be posted but it will explain to you how it can be rescheduled for a more convenient day, a safe place or if you will need to collect your item.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here