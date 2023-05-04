And what better way to celebrate than by giving a new home to a furry friend (no, not an Ewok).

Among the animals at the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre are C-3P0 and R2-D2 - they're not as far as we can tell, droids, but they may be the rabbits you're looking for.

C-3PO and R2-D2 are far more cuddly than their cinematic namesakes

They like to lay down and relax, and are looking for a home which is big enough for the both of them so that they don’t have to be separated.

The centre at Hartridge Road is also looking for a home for two more bunnies, Obi Wan Kenobi, who loves munching on vegetables, and Chewie (Chewbacca), who likes to hop around.

Obi Wan Kenobi? That's a name this rabbit hasn't heard since the Clone Wars

“Obi loves exploring his surroundings,” said deputy manager Kath Logan. “Chewie is such a sweetheart”.

Chewie the rabbit is, we're sure, much less likely to pull your arms off than her Wookie namesake

Staff at the Newport centre are also searching for a home for Poe and Padme, a rabbit duo who came into RSPCA care after concerns over their welfare. Both are inquisitive and will approach you. “They are looking for a home together,” said Ms Logan.

Poe and Padme, fresh from saving the galaxy

Meanwhile, in another galaxy far, far away - better known as the RPSCA's cattery in Nantwich, Cheshire - cats Luke and Leia - named after twins Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia - are also looking for a new home.

The pair were rescued by the RSPCA from a boarded-up property near Burnley back in February 2021.

Unlike Luke and Leia from the films, these two aren't secretly the children of Darth Vader. At least we don't think so

They were left so traumatised by the experience that it has taken two years to help them overcome their anxiety and learn to interact with humans again.

The cats were originally taken to the RSPCA’s cattery in Nantwich, but were nervous about being approached, so the charity decided to place them with a local fosterer to give the cats the chance to settle into a more domestic environment.

This is where they met their beloved soft toy Ewok, a furry fictional animal from the Star Wars franchise.

Sadly, despite gaining confidence and a recent rehoming appeal launched, Luke and Leia are still looking for a home. “We’d love to see them settled in a forever home,” said cattery supervisor, Nicola Chilton.

The RSPCA are appealing to anyone who thinks they can provide a suitable home for these Star Wars pets.

To enquire about adopting Luke and Leia, telephone the cattery on 0300 123 0748 between 11am and 3pm every day (closed Wednesday) or email stapeleycattery@rspca.org.uk.

To express an interest in any of the rabbits at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, fill out a rabbit online application form.