CHRISTIAN HARRIS, 23, of Chaffinch Way, Newport must pay £249 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in 70mph zone on the M4 motorway in South Gloucestershire between Junctions 20-19 eastbound on January 8, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEWIS HAYES, 29, of Gileston Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JESSICA JONES, 28, of Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Old Abergavenny Road with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 7.

She was fined £300 and must pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

NATASHA WOODS, 33, of School Street, Deri, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Pengam Road, Bargoed with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 8.

She was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

DANIEL LLOYD, 32, of Anderson Place, Newport must pay £354 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in 30mph zone on the A37 in Bristol on April 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAYLEM JAMES PRITCHARD, 26, of Pendarren Street, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RYAN HOPKINS, 30, of Glyn Terrace, Tredegar must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on A4048 Newport Road, Hollybush on November 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL SOLOMON MUNTEAN, 25, of Feering Street, Newport must pay £457 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on February 14, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

GLYNDWR DAVIES, 44, of Preston Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on the M4 motorway on Junction 26 westbound on November 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BERNARD RAFFERTY, 55, of Kings Parade, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Commercial Road on December 3, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

DANIEL JOHN CLIFFORD, 45, of Colne Street, Newport must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on November 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.