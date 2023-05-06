WILLIAM HOBBS, 29, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on April 9.

He was fined £530 and ordered to pay a £212 surcharge and £85 costs.

NIGEL ALAN WATKINS, 58, of Gaen Street, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COLIN MARK BAMENT, 49, of Martin Close, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in 30mph zone in Newport on the A4810 on Llanwern Road on November 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROSS METCALFE, 31, of Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 84mph in 70mph zone on the M4 motorway in South Gloucestershire between Junctions 20-19 eastbound on December 28, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KY LYNN STAPLETON, 50, of Parry Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LOUISE BENGOUGH, 40, of Park View, Bargoed must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Western Avenue on November 18, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DALE HARRISON-RUDGE, 34, of Cowleaze, Magor must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in 30mph zone in Newport on the A4810 on Llanwern Road on November 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

NIGEL THOMAS HAYNES, 61, of Medway Court, Bettws, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on November 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JEROME THIERRY LAURENT, 26, of Rodney Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAAD MOHAMMAD, aged 29, of Clytha Park Road, Newport must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a scooter without insurance on Upper Dock Street on November 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ASHLEY JAMES NORTON, 32, of Llancayo Street, Bargoed must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.