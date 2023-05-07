JACK BRUNNOCK, 22, of Westmoor Close, Newport must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on January 24.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

DANIELLE GARDNER, 23, of Deer Brooke, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to harassment between October 1, 2022 and January 9.

She was made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact her victim and must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

CRAIG ASHLEY HICKS, 29, of Emlyn Terrace, Talywain, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months after it was proved in his absence that he drove when using a hand-held mobile telephone on the B4246 on Varteg Road on June 26, 2022.

He must pay £928 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARIUSZ KOPYTO, 38, of Marion Place, Newport was fined £1,000 after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm between February 19 and February 27.

He must pay a £400 surcharge and £85 costs.

SHEREE OWEN, 38, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport was fined £150 after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Ford EcoSport and a public order offence on October 20, 2022.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

GERRWYN WILLIAM JONES, 42, of Coed Celynen Drive, Abercarn was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG EVANS, 37, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to stealing two bikes during a burglary at a shed on Redshank Walk on June 14, 2022.

He must pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

SHAZARD AKHTAR, 53, of Griffin Street, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possession of methadone on Dumfries Place on October 29, 2022.

He must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

STEPHEN STEVENS, 32, of The Crescent, Nantyglo was banned from driving for four months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on the A472 at Hafodyrynys on March 5.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KIEL NATHAN JOHN, 35, of George Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PALLIYIL ANISH, 39, of Pottery Terrace, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Marion Street last New Year’s Eve.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KIERAN FARRER, 44, of Aberfawr Terrace, Abertridwr, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at the Windsor Hotel on October 30, 2022.

He must carry out 260 hours of unpaid work, pay £500 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs and was excluded from the Windsor Hotel for 12 months.