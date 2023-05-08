LEVI HOLLISTER, 19, of Heolddu Grove, Bargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 23 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on February 11.

They were fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

KAIN STOTEN, 21, of Clytha Square, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Granville Street on December 16, 2022.

He must pay £154 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACK MICHAEL BRIMBLE, 31, of Station Road, Llanwern, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Ringland Circle on September 28, 2021.

He must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEIGHTON HOPKINS, 48, of Marshfield Road, Cardiff must pay £314 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A48 at Cardiff Road on October 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL EDWARD WRAMBA, 37, of Forest Close, Newport must pay £607 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 91mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on November 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANGHEL ANTON, 58, of Court View, Langstone, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IEUAN ROBERT PUGH, 33, of Ashfield Road, Abertillery was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and without a licence on King Street, Brynmawr last Christmas Eve.

He must pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID GEORGE ROBBINS, 64, of Halstead Street, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding on the A48 on the SDR in Maesglas on October 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICKY DEAN TAYLOR, 34, of Glandwr Street, Aberbeeg, Abertillery must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEVEN HUMPHREYS, 36, of Three Elms Close, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on St Cenydd Road on August 26, 2022.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD OWEN LLEWELLYN-DAVIES, 59, of Evans Terrace, Dukestown, Tredegar must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road, Ebbw Vale on September 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.