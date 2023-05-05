A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court charged with the rape of a girl under the age of 15.
Michael Ashton, 18, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly is accused of sexually assaulting her in Newport last December.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on May 26.
Ashton was remanded in custody following the hearing.
