The 59-year-old was found "unresponsive" in Corn Street this morning, Thursday.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said enquiries were "ongoing" in the area, where forensic investigators are inspecting the scene and other officers are guarding a cordoned-off perimeter.

The force received reports a woman had been found unresponsive at around 7.40am.

Paramedics were also called to the scene, and confirmed the woman had died.

Inspector Jennie Tinsley-Brustad, of Gwent Police, said: "Officers will be making further enquiries, it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in the area as part of this work, but please don’t be alarmed.

"If you have concerns or questions then please do stop and talk with us."