Keely Morgan who was described as having a “smile that would light up the room” died on Monday night, May 1 after a crash.

In a joint statement Sian Morgan and stepdad Liam Coulthard said: “As a family we are just devastated at the sudden loss of Keely. Our hearts are broken, and we never imagined anything like this would ever happen to us.

“Keely always had such a beautiful smile that would light up a room.

“She was sensible, kind and not one person ever had a bad word to say about her.

“In such a short time in this world, she had touched so many people and she had so many plans that have now been so cruelly taken away.

“We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from our community and although we can’t answer every single one, we wanted to thank you all.

“Finally, to anyone at the scene who tried to help Keely and to all the emergency services who tried their best, again as family we are grateful for your efforts.

“Rest in peace Keely. You will never be forgotten.”

Keely Morgan died in a crash on Monday (Image: South Wales Police)

Keely was a year 10 pupil at Cardiff West Community High School in Ely.

Headteacher Martin Hulland described the 15-year-old as “an exceptional student who loved school.”

Martin Hulland said: “The Cardiff West CHS community was absolutely devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Keely Morgan from Year 10.

“There was an enormous sense of shock and a huge outpouring of grief as we received the terrible news yesterday.

“Keely was an exceptional student who loved school. She was a good friend to many students and had a real passion for drama. Her family were outstanding supporters of the school.

“Keely demonstrated high levels of resilience to overcome serious health issues and was a superb role model to so many.

“She was described as an 'absolute star' by her Head of Year and we will all miss her terribly.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends and we will do all we can to provide care and support at this incredibly difficult time.”

Keely’s family is being supported by a Family Liaison Officer and has asked to be allowed to come to terms with their grief in private.

South Wales Police said their “thoughts remain with her family.”

The crash happened shortly after 9:30pm on bank holiday Monday on Heol Trelai, Caerau in Cardiff.

A 40-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving and inquiries are continuing.

Heol Trelai, Caerau in Cardiff (Image: Google maps)

Debi a friend of Keely’s mum Sian described the 15-year-old as a “courageous little girl who had recently had a kidney transplant and was in recovery.”

The family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to support Keely’s family with the funeral arrangements.

The GoFundMe page said: “Hi,

“I’m Debi a friend of Sians, Keelys mum.

“It’s with a heavy heart I’m setting up this go fund me to help & support Sian, Liam & family with the funeral arrangements of Keely

“Keely was involved in a road traffic collision on Monday at Heol Trelai - Caerau and was declared deceased at the scene.

“She was the most loving, beautiful, polite and courageous little girl who had recently had a kidney transplant and was in recovery.

“She was 15 years of age with her whole life ahead of her.

“So please dig deep and any amount is appreciated to take the pressure of the family at this tragic time.

“Please note this will be the only go fund me for Keely and Sian has agreed I can set this up after so many people have messaged to help.

“Thanks Debi.”

In one day the GofundMe page has raised £12,000, you can view the page here.