Owner Marion described The Cwtch café which is located on the bottom of Riflemans Way “as a special place.”

The Cwtch Café prides itself on ‘giving quality in taste, and always make sure our portions are generous.’

broccoli and cauliflower, cheddar quiche for the savoury lovers or if you're a sweet lover why not try out indulgent strawberry cake. (Image: The Cwtch Café)

Broccoli and cauliflower, cheddar quiche for the savoury lovers and an indulgent strawberry cake for those with a sweet tooth. Picture: The Cwtch Café

Marion said: “The Cwtch Café has been in my ownership for four years and now there are family health reasons that need my attention.

“My commitment and love for the café is enormous and we are very community focused team.

“All the team members bring so much passion to everything they do.

“I and all of us would like to see this professionalism and community spirit continue as it is a special place.”

The beautiful outside seating area (Image: The Cwtch Café)

The beautiful outside seating area. Picture: The Cwtch Café

Marion is now looking for the perfect owner or owners to take over the running of the café and assured customers that the “café will not be closing before a sale is agreed.”

The popular coffee shop has outside and inside seating perfect for you to enjoy their delicious homemade food.

In a Facebook post The Cwtch Café Chepstow said: “Have you ever dreamt about owning your own Coffee Shop?

Fresh salmon and cream cheese bagels (Image: The Cwtch Café)

Fresh salmon and cream cheese bagels. Picture: The Cwtch Café

“The Cwtch Cafe, a busy and popular coffee shop/eatery in the middle of Chepstow is looking for some new owners to continue delivering the fantastic a personal service we already give our customers.

“If you are Interested, please message our Facebook page.

“Serious buyers only please, we are continuing business as usual.

“You’ll find us at the bottom of Riflemans Way, on your way to the town centre from the car park.”