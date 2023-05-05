A DRIVER caught speeding on a city bridge has been ordered to pay nearly £1,400.
Kenneth Ennis was clocked travelling at exactly twice the limit doing 60mph in a 30mph zone on the George Street Bridge in Newport.
He was travelling in an Abarth 595 on October 21 last year, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
Ennis, 42, of Chaucer Road, Newport pleaded guilty to speeding and was fined £923 and must pay a £369 surcharge and £90 costs.
His driving record was endorsed with nine points.
