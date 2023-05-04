It is due to include a fly past by the Red Arrows, Army and RAF parachutists “dropping in” and a performance by the Cardiff Military Wives Choir.

The very special day will begin with a military parade, with both serving members of the forces and veterans taking part, through the city centre.

Services vehicles and stalls will be along the riverfront while charities and voluntary organisations that support the armed forces will be inside the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre.

An Army Activity Zone will be inside Rodney Parade in the afternoon and a free, ticketed concert will take place in the evening featuring the Cardiff Military Wives choir.

It will end around 6.30pm with the Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Welsh playing the 1812 Overture accompanied by the firing of 104th Regiment Royal Artillery guns.

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “We are putting together a programme of events that will both showcase our armed forces and pay tribute to them.

“We hope that Newport residents and people from all parts of Wales will attend to show their appreciation for our service people, both past and present, and honour their contribution to our country.”

Councillor Mark Spencer, the council’s armed forces champion, said: “This will be a memorable day for the city and I’m sure residents and other visitors will give a warm welcome to the representatives of the armed forces and veterans.

“As well as celebrating our armed forces, there will also be time to reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice including a ceremony marking the loss of HMS Turbulent and her courageous Newport-born commander John Wallace Linton in 1943.”

The day’s highlights will include:

• 10am - Military parade from High Street to John Frost Square

• 11am – Red Arrows fly past (weather permitting)

• Approximately 11.30am – the Tigers Army Parachute and RAF Falcons display teams (weather permitting)

• 4pm – the concert begins and will include performances by the Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Welsh, the Royal British Legion Band of Wales Quintet, the Cardiff Military Wives Choir and the Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Band.

Tickets can be ordered via Rodney Parade box office and collected on the day. Telephone 01633 670690 or email ticketing@dragonsrugby.wales.

For more information visit www.newport.gov.uk/armedforcesday