FINLAY JONES, aged 19, of Denbigh Court, Hendredenny, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Castle Street on April 12.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHLOE THOMAS, 26, of Prince Philip Avenue, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on the M4 motorway in Newport on December 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZARA HAROON, 33, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A48 on the SDR on December 29, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MOHAMMAD NAZMUL ALAM, 22, of Chepstow Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Cwmbran on November 11, 2022.

He must pay £538 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DWAYNE SPLATT, 43, of, Usk Way, Newport was fined £120 after he admitted a public order offence on April 26.

He must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

VASILCA BATARU, 21, of St Michael Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on November 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BILLY HISCOX, 34, of Pen-Y-Wal Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A48 on the SDR on December 29, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARON EVANS, 31, of Kingsley Place, Senghenydd, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on November 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE THOMAS, 50, of Lansdowne Gardens, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £630 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway, Croesyceiliog on October 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD TAYLOR, 48, of Company Farm Drive, Llanfoist, Abergavenny must pay £116 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Chapel Road, Brynmawr on October 22, 2022.

DANIEL TURKO, 22, of Delius Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on November 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.