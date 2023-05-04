John Kendall has been the headteacher of Risca Community Comprehensive School since 2009 and was planning to retire at the end of the current academic year.

He said "this is not what I had expected in my last term before retirement" but was facing a "lengthy" recovery after surgery.

In a statement published by the school, Mr Kendall told parents and pupils: "I want to make you all aware that I have recently had some challenging health issues and that I am going to be off school with immediate effect for an operation, after which the recovery period is liable to be quite lengthy."

Senior assistant headteacher Jamie Oliver will serve as Risca Comprehensive's acting headteacher "in my absence", Mr Kendall said, adding that the school would be "in safe hands".

The headteacher also said Caerphilly County Borough Council, as the local education authority (LEA), would be "providing extra support to the school" during his absence.

"My colleagues here have been aware for some time and they have been incredibly supportive, as have governors and LEA colleagues and I would like to express my gratitude to them as this has made a huge difference to me," Mr Kendall said.

"Thank you for your understanding," he added.

Mr Kendall said he had received messages of support which were "a comfort and tonic to me".

He added: "I am OK, and in the capable care of our NHS who continue to provide an extraordinary service in the face of what seem almost insurmountable difficulties which are not of their making."

Mr Kendall announced last October he was planning to retire after 14 years at Risca Comprehensive.

Speaking at the time, he said it was "always my intention to retire when I reached my 60th birthday" but intended to help the school work on recommendations made by inspectors from Estyn.

Leaving the school this August would mean "new blood coming into the school to support the improvement journey", he added.

Estyn published its inspection report for Risca Comprehensive last December, praising the school's leadership and caring ethos.

The inspectors said Mr Kendall and his senior staff "provide supportive and compassionate leadership" for their colleagues.

This has "helped to develop a strong sense of teamwork amongst staff" at the school, as well as making pupils "feel valued, supported and respected".

Teachers at the school "foster positive working relationships" with pupils and generally "manage pupils’ behaviour well and ensure they engage positively with activities", Estyn added.

Pupils at Risca Comprehensive, meanwhile, "behave well in school and... are enthusiastic to learn", the inspectors said.