Fish and chips are often considered Britain’s national dish - but what makes a chippy stand out among the others?

Is it the freshness of the food? The choices and portion sizes? The service and atmosphere?

Here we look at how Newport chippies fare in Google reviews...

245 Lewis’ Diner, Corporation Road – 4.9

This family run fish & chip diner is a dream come true for those avoiding gluten with an almost exclusively gluten-free menu.

One reviewer, who tried the fish and chips, wrote: “As a gluten free person, this place is amazing for me. The only place I know where you have to ask for the food that does contain gluten rather than the other way around!”

They added that the food was "delicious" and staff were “all very friendly and helpful.”

Another visitor – who eats gluten – said they felt “lighter” after their meal compared to some takeaways; they described the food as “lovely” with “fab” portion sizes and said: “nothing was too much trouble for the amazing staff.”

Jones’ Fish Bar, Chepstow Road – 4.6

Jones’ Fish Bar is already popular with readers who voted for it as the best chippy in Newport and with our leisure reporter who reviewed the venue (which cooks its food in beef drippings).

A recent review says: “Food is outstanding. The meal deal of chips very large portion and cod bites in batter with a carton of three different choices of curry sauce [for] £4.95 is a bargain. The food is fresh and tasty”.

A regular visitor wrote: “Has been my chosen chippy for years, friendly and helpful staff as well as great food, can’t go wrong with Jones”.

Alonzi, Caerleon Road – 4.6

Alonzi is a family run chippy which has been established in the city for more than four decades.

While it has a 4.6 Google review rating there’s a few less positive reviews on Google.

Many reviews describe it as “great” and one even claiming it has the “best fish and chips in Newport” but others were less pleased with their meals, stating that they would not return.

One visitor rated the food, service, and atmosphere as 5/5 adding praise for the nearby free parking and the kid-friendliness.

Binas, Stow Hill – 4.5

Binas is well established in Newport and a recent review praised the “consistently great” food from the venue.

One guest couldn’t have the fish but said it looked “delicious” and opted for “tasty” chips and chicken which was “nice and moist”. They added:

“Fantastic portions at very reasonable prices, and to top it off the main guy is super friendly.”

Another review claims that the chippy is “always consistent on quality” with “good portions” and the “best manners I have seen in any business”.

Gibbos, Cromwell Road – 4.5

Gibbos aims to offer customers “mouth-water meals” and “super fast service” as stated on their website – but what do the reviews say?

One simply states “good food good people” while a more detailed review reads: “Always excellent food, delivered piping hot. Excellent value for money food quality is outstanding.”

Another visitor wrote: “This has to be the best chippy in Newport. Chips were amazing and the Irish curry sauce is beautiful…”

They added that it has “value for money” and “great” customer service.

CBK Fish Bar, Corporation Road – 4.5

CBK Fish Bar prides itself on making its food “fresh every day” with food available for collection or delivery.

One happy customer simply wrote:

“Genuinely the best curry chips I've had.”

Another visitor praised the “amazing” food and “lovely, friendly, and courteous” staff, while another reviewer said: “Lovely chip shop, friendly staff ,quick service and excellent quality food.”

Sheppards, Cardiff Road – 4.5

Sheppards Fish Bar was a popular lunch choice for South Wales Argus staff when we were based at our old office in Cardiff Road – and it seems it’s popular with the public too.

One visitor, recommending the fish bites with chips, wrote: “Amazing food, excellent service, spot on 10/10”.

Another diner, praised their “freshly cooked and very nice” food including the “amazing” Irish gravy, adding that staff “happily” checked their ingredient list due to dietary restrictions.

Maindee Fish Bar, Livingstone Place – 4.5

Maindee Fish Bar opened in 1965 and – although the original owner retired in 2017 after 52 years – seems to remain popular.

A first-time visitor, who said they would be returning, praised the “great service, hot delicious food, and very good value”.

Meanwhile a regular customer wrote: “Without fail every time I order my chips from here always fresh”.

Bettws Fish Bar, Bettws shopping centre – 4.5

Bettws Fish Bar is a family run chippy which has been operating for more than half a century.

It has been praised for its “friendly fast service” and its “fantastic food at a good price”.

A first-time visitor reviewed the venue and wrote: “First time visit; won't be last. Best chips tasted from chip shop cooked just right not greasy hot and tasty will definitely use again” adding that staff were “pleasant” and there was “value for money”.

Ratings on Google for other Newport chippies: