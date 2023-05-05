A DRUG dealer who made nearly £150,000 through crime will have to hand over £1 following a proceeds of crime investigation.
Luke Edwards, 29, from Cwmbran was jailed for three years last November after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.
The defendant had been trafficking drugs for six years between September 9, 2016 and September 14, 2022.
At a proceeds of crime act hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor James Evans said Edwards had profitted by £146,207.40.
The defendant had no assets which could be seized so the judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, had to make a nominal confiscation order of £1.
Edwards has to pay a pound or face an extra day in prison in default.
