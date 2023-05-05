Luke Edwards, 29, from Cwmbran was jailed for three years last November after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.

The defendant had been trafficking drugs for six years between September 9, 2016 and September 14, 2022.

Luke Edwards

At a proceeds of crime act hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor James Evans said Edwards had profitted by £146,207.40.

The defendant had no assets which could be seized so the judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, had to make a nominal confiscation order of £1.

Edwards has to pay a pound or face an extra day in prison in default.