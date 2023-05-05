Forge Mews, in Bassaleg, has been inaccessible by road since August 2021, when a bridge connecting homes to neighbouring streets was closed for repair work.

Those living there are unable to park their cars outside their homes, and there have been several flashpoints, including when the emergency services were delayed reaching a house fire last November.

Delays to the repairs have frustrated Forge Mews residents who claim "nothing has happened" at the site since the bridge was closed two years ago.

Now, Newport City Council documents show the projected end date for the bridge repairs has been removed entirely.

Until last week, council reports on the city's ongoing and planned roadworks showed "emergency works being carried out to Bassaleg Bridge" were due to end on April 30.

The latest edition of that report, however, shows the "end date" has now been changed to "ongoing".

Bassaleg Bridge continues to be the subject of a "temporary" road closure.