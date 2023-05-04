"She had a great sense of humour, and if you told her not to do something she would do it twice," relative Owain Williams said.

He added that Ms Williams, from the Bridgend area, was a grandmother and was also "survived by her cat".

She had been sleeping outside in the city for some time, he told the Argus.

"There was no support for her," he said. "I know things are hard out here, but there was plenty of punishment and no support."

An emotional Mr Williams also said flowers he had left at the scene earlier today had been taken away.

Gwent Police has not confirmed the identity of the person found dead by officers and paramedics off Corn Street, at around 7.40am.

A spokesperson for the force said the emergency services arrived at the scene after receiving reports of an "unresponsive" person.

The 59-year-old woman's death is being treated as "unexplained".

A senior Gwent Police officer has reassured the public to not be "alarmed" over the ongoing activity in the city centre.

Inspector Jennie Tinsley-Brustad said: "Officers will be making further enquiries [and] it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in the area as part of this work, but please don’t be alarmed.

"If you have concerns or questions then please do stop and talk with us."