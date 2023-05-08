Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Eva Dunning was born on March 31, 2023, at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil weighing 7lb 9oz. Her parents are Gemma and Lee Dunning, of Tredegar, and her big sister is Erin, four.

Menna McLaughlin was born on April 3, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 14oz. Her parents are Hannah and Jamie, of Blackwood, and her big sister is Marnie, four.

Lola May Florence Bartlett was born on April 11, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 3oz. Her parents are Amie and Connor Bartlett, of Cwmbran. Her big brother is Archie, two.

Ronan Fry was born on April 19, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 1oz. His parents are Bethany Priest and Zack Fry, of Cwmbran, and his big sister is Lily Elizabeth Fry.

Matteo Dominic James Essers was born on April 12, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 9oz. His parents are Angeline and Alexander Essers, of Pontypool, and his big brother is Lee-benjamin, 16.