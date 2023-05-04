One customer - named Jo - had been queuing outside Well Pharmacy in Risca to pick up tablets for her 85-year-old immobile mother whose health will be “affected if she doesn’t receive her medication.”

The pharmacy, on Tredegar Street, has been letting two people in for every two that come out and some have been queuing for over three hours, only to be turned away.

In response Well Pharmacy said they are “mobilising colleagues from neighbouring pharmacies to help with these challenges.”

Long queues outside Risca's Well Pharmacy (Image: Jo)

Jo said: “All the staff have walked out; mum normally gets her prescription delivered every week, but it did not arrive.

“Mum now has none of her tablets and her health will be affected if she doesn’t receive her medication.

“The doctor sent the prescription six days ago to the pharmacy and they said they are not allowed to reproduce any prescriptions to send to a different pharmacy.

“How many other old people are in a similar position where their deliveries haven’t come and can’t receive their medicine.

“People have been queuing here for three and a half hours, the staff are locums, and my friend was told to go elsewhere.

“There is no communication about what is happening, people are turning up and don’t know what is going on.”

According to Jo long queues were outside the pharmacy on Tuesday as well.

Outside Well Pharmacy in Risca (Image: Street View)

A spokesperson from Well Pharmacy commented: “We are aware of the situation at our Risca pharmacy and would like to extend our apologises for the inconvenience patients are currently experiencing.

"Our field management team are working closely with the pharmacy team. We are currently recruiting additional colleagues, alongside mobilising colleagues from neighbouring pharmacies to help with these challenges.

“We hope we will see immediate improvements over the coming days. We would encourage all patients to sign up to our text alert service, which will inform them when their prescription is ready to collect. This will avoid them experiencing long waits at the pharmacy.”

People have also taken to social media to voice their frustration in being unable to receive their much-needed medication, Angela Maddox waited “two ours only to be told they didn’t have my medication.”

One Facebook post has over 100 comments with some saying that “staff are in tears.”

Beth Williams said: “Just to let everyone know that if you need the chemist tomorrow in Risca, be prepared to queue. I've literally waited an hour outside Well this afternoon and they tried to say we are just doing antibiotics.

“I explained to them I've been without for days now and have just waited an hour in the rain with my son and they were kind enough to do it, but I believe I was lucky.

“This has been the case since Monday due to staff shortage.”

In response to the post Facebook user Sarah Woffenden said:”Staff are in tears daily because of the verbal abuse-it’s not their fault.

“Please, please be kind my daughter and her colleagues are doing everything they can.

“It’s heart-breaking to see the state of her every day when I pick her up from work.

“They are human too.”