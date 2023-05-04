A MAN who drove off from a petrol station without paying for £40 worth of fuel has been ordered to pay £237.
Lee Robinson, 29, admitted making off without payment, an offence under the Theft Act, at the Pavilion Garage on Pontypool’s Osborne Road on December 19, 2022.
The defendant was fined £80 and ordered to pay £40 compensation at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Robinson, of Kemys Fawr Close, Sebastopol, Pontypool must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here