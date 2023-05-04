Lee Robinson, 29, admitted making off without payment, an offence under the Theft Act, at the Pavilion Garage on Pontypool’s Osborne Road on December 19, 2022.

The defendant was fined £80 and ordered to pay £40 compensation at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Robinson, of Kemys Fawr Close, Sebastopol, Pontypool must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.