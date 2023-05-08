Meeting Newport’s dedicated teaching staff and passionate pupils will always be an inspiration.

I remember when Paul Flynn was an MP he visited my primary school in Newport. It was the first opportunity I had been to hear and speak with a politician and I know it helped me to understand more about politics. Paul certainly inspired me then.

I’m always keen to visit schools locally and equally it’s a real pleasure to welcome young people visiting the Senedd.

Recently it’s been good to see schools such as St Woolos Primary, Malpas Church in Wales School and John Frost School visit.

Visits offer an excellent opportunity for young people to learn more about how they can help shape the future of Wales. If any school, club, group or individuals from Newport West would like to visit, please get in touch.

The Education Minister, Jeremy Miles MS, announced that following a public consultation, school logos should not be compulsory to help schools make sure that uniforms are affordable. Almost all people who responded believed schools should offer uniform exchanges, or recycling schemes.

At a time when households and individuals need as much support as possible, it is really good news that the Welsh Government has increased the Education Maintenance Allowance.

It has increased from £30 per week to £40 for eligible further education students in sixth form or college.

This was one of the calls from the Children, Young People and Education Committee’s recommendation; it is a two year commitment while a comprehensive review is conducted.

This increase will directly help more than 1,000 16 to 18-year-olds from low-income households in Newport alone.

These changes are very welcome. Particularly when we also have the confirmation of the expansion of Flying Start childcare, an addition to the existing Childcare Offer, which provides 30 hours of funded childcare for 48 weeks a year to those eligible. This will have a positive impact on the lives of the children and families facing the greatest challenges.

As always, if there is anything at all I can help with related to the Senedd, or if you have any issues or concerns, please get in touch.

Your comments and suggestions are always welcome: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or 01633 376627.