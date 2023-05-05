Over the next few days we will be featuring the pets on the shortlist.

Pick up a copy of today's Argus for a voting form - cut it out of the paper, tick the pet you want to vote for and send it to the address on the form.

Once all the votes are in the overall winner of the competition will be announced.

Shannon Southgate, of Blaenavon, is the owner of Ruth and Alan, who she describes as clever and loyal sausages with the funniest personalities.

Ruth, left, and Alan, right

She said: "Alan is two, Ruth's first birthday is next week.

Alan came home on Valentine’s Day 2021. Ruth came home in July 2022.

"We travelled to Doncaster for Alan and Lincolnshire for Ruth.

"I think they should win because they are such fun-loving, full of character, loyal and our much loved silly sausages.

"They have more clothes and accessories than me and love to wear them.

"They love to explore new places and Alan has even been on holiday to Belgium.

"We are planning another holiday to Europe this year."

Milo is a border collie cross and is owned by Michelle Bishop, of Newport.

She said: "Milo came into our lives and turned normality upside down. He's a crazy boy, always being mischievous, chases bees and any other flying insect.

"He knows where all the cats live in our area.

"He loves playing with water, but he won't have a bath.

"When I come home from work he's always there with a waggy tail and plenty of kisses. He's always by my side. He's made our lives complete."