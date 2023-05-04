With their impressive displays and bright colours in the tail, Red Arrow displays attract thousands of people.

Although the weekend is expected to see downpours of rain, the flypast is still set to go ahead as officials at the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Ministry of Defence (MoD) work out plans despite bad weather, according to The Telegraph.

The performance is set to see more than 60 aircraft fly over as they go across the capital skies and Buckingham Palace.

Along with the Red Arrows, there will be 16 helicopters and Spitfires from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

This is when you can spot the Red Arrows over the Coronation weekend.

Red Arrows Coronation flypast route

The display squad will fly over parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex as they make their way towards London.

Although exact timings are kept under tight wraps for security purposes, these are the expected times.

Broken down in nine areas from A-I, the Red Arrows will flyover:

Area A: North Sea and Norfolk Coast, 1.15pm-3pm

Area B: Norfolk (Thetford) and Suffolk (Bury St Edmunds), 1.45pm-3pm

Area C: Suffolk (Ipswich), 2pm-3pm

Area D: Essex (Colchester, Chelmsford), 2pm-2.45pm

Area E: London, 2.10pm-2.45pm

Area F: London (Croydon) and Surrey, 2.20pm-3pm

Area G: Berkshire (Reading), Wiltshire (Swindon) and Oxfordshire (Oxford), 2.20pm-3pm

Area H: Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, 2.20pm-3pm

Area I: Wiltshire (Marlborough, Tidworth), 2.20pm-3pm.

How to watch the Red Arrow Coronation display

If you can't watch the display from the streets of London, do not panic as you can still watch their full routine from the comfort of your own home.

BBC's live coverage of the King's Coronation will kick off on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 7.30am.

The Coronation service will begin at 11am from Westminster Abbey with the Red Arrows arriving between 2pm and 3pm.