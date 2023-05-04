Over the next few days we will be featuring the pets on the shortlist, starting with Nala and Anfie today.

At the bottom of the page in a voting form - tick the pet you want to vote for and send it to the address on the form.

Once all the votes are in the overall winner of the competition will be announced.

Nala is a silver dapple Dachshund who is owned by Sian Richards, of Newport. Sian said: "Nala is so special because of her unique dapple patterns. I have never seen any like hers. Also because of her sassy behaviour. She is so smart. She is eight months old and knows eight tricks already. She is so loving and cuddly but also has a goofy side."

Anfie belongs to Jodi Pontin, of Cwmcarn. She said: "Anfie is so special because he is a needy yet stubborn and independent little character! He loves food, sleeping and the occasional tug-o-war with his toys. He is a little anti-social (like me), not a fan of the postman and will look offended if he is made to sit on the floor in a cafe/pub! He walks like a show pony, with his front legs practically straight and loves a good zoomie on the beach. It's true what they say about dogs finding the people who need them. He is a crazy, beautiful, loving and loyal soul mate and he is so special because he is who he is and I wouldn't change him for the world."