She is about 10 years old and is currently being looked after by All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Tabitha came into us on April 13, 2023. She is a very affectionate cat who is looking for a quiet, loving home.

"She can be a little reserved at first and may take time to warm up to someone new. Tabitha was found as a stray in the past, with kittens.

"She was then taken in by a lovely lady, who has sadly, recently passed away.

"Tabitha has a shortened tail but we are unsure as to why. The previous owners family have said she was found like this when she was living outdoors.

"Tabitha enjoys spending most of her time outside and has been used to having a window left open for her to go in/out when she pleases.

"Tabitha has been around young children and has been very affectionate towards them. She has also interacted with a family dog who used to visit often, with no issues.

"Tabitha is apparently good with other cats but we have seen no interactions so far, within our cattery."

There is no age cap for children in a potential new home and Tabitha could potentially with another cat or with a cat-savvy dog.

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.