Clayton Shorthouse from Ebbw Vale died suddenly in his sleep on the morning of April 15.

Described as ‘being full of life’ and a ‘true gentlemen’, Clayton was a big supporter of men’s mental health.

Clayton Shorthouse. Picture: Clayton's family

Ebbw Vale walking group You’re Never Alone said: “Clayton was full of life and touched the hearts of so many.

“With a passion for helping others and challenging himself, he gave so much to those he met along his wonderful life.

“Clayton was always a massive supporter of men’s mental health, having been through his own struggles in life. He was so excited to start attending these walks but sadly never got his chance.

“As he was such a strong advocate for men opening up and talking, we want to stick with that message and give men the opportunity to talk during this time. “

Nearly 100 people took to social media to comment on a Facebook post by You’re Never alone to remember Clayton.

Mark Ford said: “Clayton was an absolute gem of a man.

“A true gentleman, a fantastic friend and someone always willing to help.

“He also had a brilliant sense of humour, there was many a time when we would be in stitches, begging him to stop, but that would just spur him on to say or do something even more hilarious.

“He will always, always, always be remembered as the fantastic man he was.

“Forever in our hearts.”

On Sunday nearly 200 men turned out for a well-being walk in memory of Clayton, a separate walk was held by Clayton's daughter Abbie Shorthouse for any women who wanted to pay their respects.

The men at the end of their 4 mile walk around the former site of Ebbw Vale steel works, Pont-Y-Gof. Picture: You're Never Alone

The men met at 8:50am and set off at 9am from Eugene Cross Park, whilst the women met at 9:00am and set off at 9:15am.

The routes mapped places that were important to Clayton.

You’re Never Alone said: “There was close on 200 men there walking and talking.

“Thank you all that turned up to support us and Clayton’s family, we are one big family.

“Together we’re stronger men.

Founder Jordan Paull with Marathon Runner Kathryn Price, owner of STAGS Barber Shop. Picture: You're Never Alone

“Men’s Route - From Eugene cross park, where Clayton played several times for Ebbw Vale. Then moved down towards the old Steelworks site where Clayton worked for years and back towards Eugene where met for refreshments at the Eugene snack bar.

“Women’s Route - From Eugene up to Beaufort Road, around new church road and across the industrial estate, then down towards the general offices and back toward Eugene cross park for refreshments.

“This is a route Clayton would run/walk with his family on a regular basis. “

The men walked around 4.5 miles whilst the woman walked 3 miles, people were able to do a smaller part of the walk if they were unable to do the full distance.