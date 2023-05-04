The man, who has now been named by police as Sam Bevan from Pontypool, died following the crash in Cocker Avenue, Cwmbran.

Officers attended a crash, involving one car, at around 10.50pm on Sunday 23 April.

Mr Bevan was taken to hospital, where he later sadly died.

His family have issued the following tribute to him: "Sam was a caring and fun-loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend.

"He made many people smile and lived life to the full.

"He will be greatly missed by everyone that ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We will love him always."

Mr Bevan's next of kin continue to receive support from specialist officers.

Help Gwent Police investigate fatal Cwmbran crash

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Our investigation is ongoing and officers are searching the area surrounding the collision for any information that could help.

"They are particularly interested in any potential debris from the car involved, specifically parts of a tyre.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area between 10pm and 11pm to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300130691 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."