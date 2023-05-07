Funded by Welsh Government, the Big Bocs Bwyd offers a way for families to buy essential provisions on a 'pay as you feel' basis, which is proving to be incredibly helpful currently.

Provisions available include bread (kindly donated by a local small business), pasta, milk, cleaning products and lots of other essentials.

It was also great to hear about how the children are growing fruit and vegetables to be sold in the shop as well.

I'm told that more Big Bocses will be appearing at other schools in Newport for parents to access. Keep an eye out for more news on these resources, which are an invaluable support during a cost of living crisis.

* On that issue, I know the cost of living remains a huge concern for residents in Newport East, and is a repeated theme in the correspondence I receive from constituents, in conversations on the doorstep, and in my advice surgeries in the community. Energy bills have risen, the cost of food has increased considerably, and wages are stagnant.

It's little surprise then that people in Newport East have little time for our multi-millionaire Prime Minister, who stands at the despatch box in the Commons each week and claims that all is fine and well - brushing away questions about the challenges ordinary people face.

There's also no sense of contrition from the government for the decisions they have made which have made matters worse.

The Prime Minister would rather we forgot that it was the Tories' disastrous, economy-crashing mini-budget last autumn which gambled the country's finances on tax cuts for the super-rich, and has left nearly two million people paying more on their mortgage this year.

At the same time, the government is continuing to allow non-doms to use loopholes to avoid paying tax, and is still refusing to implement a proper windfall tax on energy companies - at a time when the likes of Shell and BP are generating £60m in profits every day. This tells you all you need to know about where their skewed priorities lie.

Working people have paid the price for Tory mistakes and Tory choices for 13 years now. This has to stop. It's time for a change and a Labour government led by Keir Starmer which will will allow our country to break out of the cycle of sticking-plaster politics and get our confidence and our future back.

* As always, please do get in touch if you need anything or would like to let me know your views. You can email me at jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk, or call my office on 01633 841725. For updates on my work you can also follow me on follow me Twitter (@jessicamordenmp), Facebook (Jessica Morden MP), or Instagram (@jessicamordenmp). You can also watch all of my speeches and questions in Parliament on my YouTube channel - Jessica Morden MP.