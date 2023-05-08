THIS property in Newport is a gardener’s dream (and the house isn’t too shabby either).

The four-bedroom house, on Glasllwch Lane in Newport, is being marketed by Crook & Blight and is listed on Rightmove.

South Wales Argus: Lots of outdoor space

It has huge gardens, both at the front and the back of the property, including plenty of lawn space  - ideal for children and pets – which is bordered by shrubs and flowers.

South Wales Argus: Lawn

South Wales Argus: Large lawns

There is also a paved seating area, ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining in the warmer months.

South Wales Argus: Sitting area

For vehicles there is a detached garage, parking area, and a long side driveway.

South Wales Argus: Vehicle space

The property is accessible via a porch which leads to the hallway, with both boasting period tiled floor. The hallway also houses a feature period staircase and understairs storage cupboard.

South Wales Argus: Period staircase

The ground floor also includes a cloakroom, living room, sitting room and a kitchen/breakfast room.

The spacious living room has double glazed French doors to the front and back of the property, along with a wood burning stove and engineered wood flooring.

South Wales Argus: Living room

South Wales Argus: Living room

The engineered flooring can also be found in the sitting room, which has a bay window overlooking the front garden, plus ceiling cornice.

South Wales Argus: Sitting room

The kitchen is fitted with numerous units and surfaces, including an island unit, in neutral colours.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen

It manages to look uncluttered despite having lots of useful equipment, including:

  • Stainless steel drainer wink with mixer tap;
  • Four ring Gorenje hob;
  • Stainless steel double Bosch oven;
  • Integrated fridge freezer;
  • Integrated dishwasher and washing machine;
  • Worcester gas fired combination boiler.

The kitchen also has patio doors to the back garden.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen

The first floor is home to a landing, four bedrooms (including an en-suite) and the family bathroom.

The first floor landing has feature balustrade and newel post, plus a stained glass window.

South Wales Argus: First floor landing

There is also a pull-down ladder to access the attic – which includes skylights, access to eaves, beamed ceiling, and fitted cupboards.

South Wales Argus: Attic

Two bedrooms face the back of the property, while the other two face the front – including one which boasts a period fireplace.

South Wales Argus: Bedroom

South Wales Argus: Bedroom

The family bathroom has the usual amenities, with a feature free standing back plus a wet room style shower.

South Wales Argus: Family bathroom

South Wales Argus: Family bathroom

A shower can also be found in the en-suite, with both rooms having tiled floor and inset ceiling spotlights.

South Wales Argus: En-suite

This property is listed on Rightmove here: bit.ly/3LUOt35