The four-bedroom house, on Glasllwch Lane in Newport, is being marketed by Crook & Blight and is listed on Rightmove.

It has huge gardens, both at the front and the back of the property, including plenty of lawn space - ideal for children and pets – which is bordered by shrubs and flowers.

There is also a paved seating area, ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining in the warmer months.

For vehicles there is a detached garage, parking area, and a long side driveway.

The property is accessible via a porch which leads to the hallway, with both boasting period tiled floor. The hallway also houses a feature period staircase and understairs storage cupboard.

The ground floor also includes a cloakroom, living room, sitting room and a kitchen/breakfast room.

The spacious living room has double glazed French doors to the front and back of the property, along with a wood burning stove and engineered wood flooring.

The engineered flooring can also be found in the sitting room, which has a bay window overlooking the front garden, plus ceiling cornice.

The kitchen is fitted with numerous units and surfaces, including an island unit, in neutral colours.

It manages to look uncluttered despite having lots of useful equipment, including:

Stainless steel drainer wink with mixer tap;

Four ring Gorenje hob;

Stainless steel double Bosch oven;

Integrated fridge freezer;

Integrated dishwasher and washing machine;

Worcester gas fired combination boiler.

The kitchen also has patio doors to the back garden.

The first floor is home to a landing, four bedrooms (including an en-suite) and the family bathroom.

The first floor landing has feature balustrade and newel post, plus a stained glass window.

There is also a pull-down ladder to access the attic – which includes skylights, access to eaves, beamed ceiling, and fitted cupboards.

Two bedrooms face the back of the property, while the other two face the front – including one which boasts a period fireplace.

The family bathroom has the usual amenities, with a feature free standing back plus a wet room style shower.

A shower can also be found in the en-suite, with both rooms having tiled floor and inset ceiling spotlights.

This property is listed on Rightmove here: bit.ly/3LUOt35