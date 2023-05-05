Martin Griffiths, 54, from Newport built up the vast collection over nine years, the city’s crown court was told.

Films and pictures featured girls between the age of six and 15 being abused with some movies showing victims being raped.

Laurence Jones, prosecuting, said: “The oldest images were created as far back as May 20, 2011 and then right through until the September 30, 2020.

“That of course in itself is an aggravating feature of this case in terms of the length of time that this defendant was collecting these images.”

The vast majority of the videos and photos hoarded by Griffiths were category C images – 123,661 in number.

There were also 54 category B images and nine category A images which featured the most serious kind of abuse.

Griffiths, of Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children.

He also admitted possession of an extreme pornographic image showing bestiality.

Joshua Scouller, representing Griffiths, said his client had no previous convictions and he also asked the court to take into account his guilty pleas.

His barrister added how the defendant had health problems and suffered from PTSD.

“He has conducted military service in South Africa where he had moved as a child,” Mr Scouller told the court.

“The probation report indicates that he is of a low level of risk of further harm and reoffending and therefore in my submission presents a low risk of danger to the public.

“Appropriate punishment can be achieved by methods other than immediate custody.

“There's a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

The judge, Recorder Joanna Evans, told Griffiths she was able to suspend his prison sentence.

The defendant was jailed for nine months suspended for two years.

He must complete a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Griffiths will also have to pay a victim surcharge.