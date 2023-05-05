Over the next few days we will be featuring the pets on the shortlist.

To be able to vote you need to buy a copy of the South Wales Argus, find these pets on page 11 and at the bottom of the page is a voting form - you just have to cut it out of the paper, tick the pet you want to vote for and send it to the address on the form.

Once all the votes are in the overall winner of the competition will be announced.

Ten-year-old Rocco is owned by Kirsty Duggan, of Newport.

She said: "After overcoming many illnesses, Rocco, our pirate pug still enjoys life to the fullest and doesn't let anything hold him back."

Milo, is a five-year-old English Cocker Spaniel owned by Holly Southwell, of Abertillery.

She said: "Milo is a crazy boy who loves being in the sun and running around playing ball no matter what the weather. He loves attention from others and loves posing for a photo. Milo enjoys going for long walks and watching all the wildlife, including lots of sheep and horses that he sees during his hikes up the mountain!"